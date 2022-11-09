Allen, who is dealing with a UCL sprain to his right elbow, is expected to have his reps limited in practice this week, but the Bills remain hopeful that he'll play Sunday against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Allen picked up the injury in the Bills' Week 9 loss to the Jets, though he wasn't forced to miss any snaps because of it. Even so, Allen still seems to be affected by the injury, though both the quarterback and the team believe the elbow sprain will be something he'll be able to manage moving forward. While Allen is likely to sit out Wednesday or participate in the Bills' first Week 10 session as only a limited participant, the early expectation is that he'll be ready to start by the time Sunday rolls around. Rapoport notes that how Allen's elbow responds this week will be a significant factor in the 26-year-old's availability and outlook moving forward.