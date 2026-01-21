GM Brandon Beane noted Wednesday that Allen may need a procedure done on his right foot, but if that is the case, the QB's availability for OTAs would not be impacted, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Per ESPN.com, Allen initially hurt his foot during Week 16 action, which resulted in soreness that lingered in subsequent weeks. Additionally, Allen managed issues with his left knee and right finger following the Bills' wild-card win over the Jaguars. In terms of a possible foot procedure for Allen, Beane did not provide a timeline Wednesday for when that might occur. Either way, Allen has time to recover from his injuries before his team returns to the field, at which time he'll be working with a new head coach following the dismissal of Sean McDermott in the wake of Buffalo's divisional-round loss to the Broncos.