Allen (right elbow) was officially listed as not practicing Thursday.

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com relayed that the QB -- who also missed practice Wednesday -- is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. Allen is described by coach Sean McDermott as "day-to-day," but if the Bills' franchise signal-caller is unavailable to face the Vikings on Sunday, Case Keenum would be in line to start in Allen's place. Friday's final injury report should provide an added layer of context with regard to Allen's chances of playing through his elbow issue this weekend.

More News