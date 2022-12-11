Allen completed 16 of 27 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown while rushing 10 times for 47 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

After holding Allen without a passing touchdown in their previous meeting, the ferocious Jets defense gave him trouble early in this one, as Buffalo punted on each of its first two possessions for the first time in 18 games. The Bills punted on their next three drives as well before the Jets gifted them a fourth down conversion with an encroachment penalty, and Allen capitalized by capping that drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox in the final minute of the first half. After the Jets tied the game early in the third, Allen answered with a five-yard touchdown run as the Bills took the lead for good. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown 26 touchdowns and rushed for another six heading into a Week 15 home game against the Dolphins.