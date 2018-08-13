Bills' Josh Allen: Mixed in with second team
After taking practice with all three units Sunday, Allen worked exclusively with the second-team offense for Monday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Buscaglia thinks Allen might even get reps with the first team during Tuesday's practice, which would be an indication he's not out of the mix for the starter's job, even though the Bills' plan all along has been to bring him along slowly. We still feel AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman are the best bets to be the Week 1 starter, but it's clear the Bills like what they've seen in training camp from the highly touted rookie. Giving him some challenges along the way has always been part of the plan, so if he keeps handling these well he'll remain a long shot to begin his career as a starter.
