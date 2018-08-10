Allen completed nine of 19 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener, rushing for 29 yards on three carries.

The results were mixed in that Allen just missed on a number of passes while also proving to anyone who hadn't seen him yet that he's got a rocket for an arm. He also did a nice job running the two-minute drill at the end of the game. The Bills appear set on starting the season with the winner of the AJ McCarron/Nathan Peterman battle, there's little doubt the long-term future of the franchise rests on Allen's rifle.