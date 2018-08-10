Bills' Josh Allen: Mixed results in first NFL action
Allen completed nine of 19 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener, rushing for 29 yards on three carries.
The results were mixed in that Allen just missed on a number of passes while also proving to anyone who hadn't seen him yet that he's got a rocket for an arm. He also did a nice job running the two-minute drill at the end of the game. The Bills appear set on starting the season with the winner of the AJ McCarron/Nathan Peterman battle, there's little doubt the long-term future of the franchise rests on Allen's rifle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...