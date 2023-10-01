Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 48-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 17 yards and another score.

Allen's final numbers underscore how efficient the red-hot signal-caller was against the previously undefeated Dolphins as he led a game plan that was aggressive right out of the gate. Allen got Buffalo on the board first via an 18-yard touchdown dart to Gabe Davis to cap off the opening drive, and went on to add 11- and 55-yard scoring tosses to Stefon Diggs before halftime. the latter giving the Bills a two-touchdown lead. Allen would add a 13-yard strike to Diggs late in the third quarter and take it in himself from 11 yards out on the first play of the fourth to put an exclamation point on the statement divisional win. After a three-interception night in Week 1 against the Jets, Allen has roared back to post an 8:1 TD:INT while completing an elite 76.6 percent of his passes over the next three games. Allen and the Bills will now look to keep their offense clicking across the pond in a Week 5 London showdown against the Jaguars.