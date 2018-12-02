Bills' Josh Allen: Nearly pulls off upset
Allen completed 18 of 33 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bills' 21-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also completed a two-point conversion pass, rushed nine times for 135 yards and fumbled once, although it was recovered by the offense.
The rookie put on a spectacular show on the ground, leading all rushers in ground yards by a comfortable margin while also putting up the second-highest passing yardage total of his career. The 22-year-old connected with Zay Jones for touchdown passes of 15 and 25 yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, while also hooking up with the receiver for a two-point conversion pass subsequent to the latter score. Allen continually moved the chains with his legs, and he nearly allowed the Bills to pull off a sizable upset by buying time and finding Charles Clay all alone in the end zone on a 4th down play with 1:05 remaining. Although that pass fell just short, Allen certainly provided Bills fans and brass with plenty of reason for optimism with respect to his increasing comfort level under center. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort in a divisional clash against the Jets in Week 14.
