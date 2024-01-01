Allen suffered a stinger in Sunday's win over New England and has some neck soreness Monday, but the issue isn't expected to impact his practice availability, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

The stinger came late in Sunday's victory, and Allen was replaced by Kyle Allen with Buffalo needing only to run down the clock with a pair of kneel-downs. Despite the fact that the former was experiencing lingering neck soreness Monday, head coach Sean McDermott said "not that I'm aware of" when asked if the starting quarterback's practice status would be affected by the issue. The Bills can win the AFC East division title by beating Miami on Sunday evening, and Allen is fully expected to be behind center for the matchup.