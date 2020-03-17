Allen picked up a dangerous new target Monday when the Bills acquired Stefon Diggs from the Vikings.

Allen and the Bills continue to trend up following a playoff season where the quarterback threw for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns while running for 510 yards and nine scores. Diggs and John Brown should work as some sort of 1A/1B combo, while Cole Beasley remains one of the more effective slot guys in the league. Add a potential pass-catching feature back in Devin Singletary to the mix along with a tight end with decent upside in Dawson Knox, and Allen should have plenty of weapons to continue improving his numbers as he gains more experience.