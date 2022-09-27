Allen is only experiencing soreness after suffering a minor injury to his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to Miami, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. "He's fine, other than soreness overall," coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

Allen may not even receive an injury status leading up to Sunday's game against the Ravens. He did see a number of injuries to his offensive teammates in Week 3, however, as the game featured several injuries to both teams in a strongly contested contest played on a very hot day. Allen has posted nine TD passes to just two picks through three fantasy-friendly outings thus far.