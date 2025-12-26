Allen (foot) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Allen is fully on track for Sunday's showdown at home against Philadelphia, which is little surprise after head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that the star quarterback's right foot soreness dissipated throughout the practice week, as Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. It doesn't appear as though Allen's mobility or rushing capabilities will be hampered by injury in any notable way Week 17.