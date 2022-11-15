Although Allen and the Bills had a rough outing in Sunday's overtime loss to the Vikings, coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey stated Monday that the quarterback didn't have any throws he was incapable of making due to his elbow sprain, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

It wasn't Allen's arm that cost the Bills the game Sunday, as the star QB threw for 330 yards and ran for another 84, but some costly decisions by both Allen and his teammates handed the team a devastating loss, the second straight game in which the Bills have blown a double-digit lead. While the staff did mention it cut designed run plays for Allen out of Sunday's game plan, fantasy managers should be able to deploy him as normal. While his elbow is not 100 percent, he may not be able to do much more damage to it by playing through the pain. If there's any consolation to Allen's sloppy play of late -- he has six interceptions over the last three weeks -- it might be that Buffalo could have to play its starters all the way through Week 18 as it fights for playoff positioning, instead of just coasting to a playoff bye.