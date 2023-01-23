Allen said Monday he isn't expected to require offseason elbow surgery, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Allen played through a lingering ulnar collateral ligament injury in his right elbow down the stretch of the 2022 season, including Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round, but it looks like the issue isn't expected to cause any offseason complications. The Bills currently anticipate rest and recovery being enough to get Allen back to full strength for the 2023 campaign, and there's not yet been any indication that the star signal-caller is in danger of missing any amount of offseason activities. Assuming all recovery proceeds on track, Allen will once again come off the board as one of the premier fantasy options at the quarterback position next season.