Allen (right elbow) didn't participate in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, coach Sean McDermott previously referred to Allen -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- as day-to-day in advance of Sunday's game against the Vikings. When asked if Allen would be able to play in the contest, McDermott replied, "we'll see." Look for added context with regard to the QB's chances of playing this weekend to arrive no later than Friday's injury report, but if Allen ends up being held out, Case Keenum would be in line to draw the start for the Bills in Week 10.