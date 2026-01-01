Allen (foot) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Allen was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-though, with the QB's absence a day later setting the stage for Friday's injury report to add further context in terms of his status for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets. As Week 18 approaches, the Bills are currently the No. 7 playoff seed in the AFC, though either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed are in play for the team. It remains to be seen though how Buffalo's coaching staff plans proceed with Allen this weekend, as he continues to manage a foot issue, with head coach Sean McDermott thus far not tipping his hand regarding who will or won't be playing this weekend.