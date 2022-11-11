Allen (elbow) is not participating in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Coach Sean McDermott reiterated Friday that Allen is considered "hour to hour," per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, so it's possible that the star quarterback's status could come down to the wire as Sunday's contest against the Vikings draws nearer. Friday's official practice report will at least provide Allen with an official game-designation, though it appears he's now missed three straight practices. Case Keenum will be in line to start versus his former team if Allen's right elbow injury prevents him from suiting up in Week 10.