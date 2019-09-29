Bills' Josh Allen: Officially in concussion protocol
Allen is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Patriots, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Allen suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's divisional contest and did not return to the game. He was replaced by Matt Barkley under center. The second-year quarterback will need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for head injuries before reentering the starting lineup.
