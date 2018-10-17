Bills' Josh Allen: Officially out for Week 7
Coach Sean McDermott announced that Allen (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts and is considered week-to-week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
McDermott also relayed that veteran Derek Anderson would take over as the team's starting quarterback in place of Allen, who has been diagnosed with an elbow sprain but won't require surgery at this time. It's expected that Allen will be withheld from practice throughout the week and address the injury through rest and rehab, but he'll need to show demonstrable progress to have a realistic shot at suiting up Week 8 against the Colts. Nathan Peterman, who struggled in relief of Allen in the Week 6 loss to the Texans, will retain the top backup role behind Anderson while the rookie is sidelined.
