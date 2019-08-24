Bills' Josh Allen: OK against Detroit
Allen completed three of six passes for 49 yards and added 17 yards on two rushes during Friday's 24-20 preseason win over Detroit.
The Bills' offense ran hot and cold Friday night, but Allen still managed to -- largely with the help of his veteran backfield -- lead two touchdown drives. Allen wasn't quite as sharp as he's been earlier in the preseason and benefited from a roughing the passer penalty that negated an interception. It was absolutely a tempering of what have become wild preseason expectations for Allen, but that might be a healthy development. Allen is entering his second season in the offense and is now surrounded by skill-position talent superior to what he benefited from as a rookie. He should take a big step as a sophomore, just maybe not as big as has been projected.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...