Allen completed three of six passes for 49 yards and added 17 yards on two rushes during Friday's 24-20 preseason win over Detroit.

The Bills' offense ran hot and cold Friday night, but Allen still managed to -- largely with the help of his veteran backfield -- lead two touchdown drives. Allen wasn't quite as sharp as he's been earlier in the preseason and benefited from a roughing the passer penalty that negated an interception. It was absolutely a tempering of what have become wild preseason expectations for Allen, but that might be a healthy development. Allen is entering his second season in the offense and is now surrounded by skill-position talent superior to what he benefited from as a rookie. He should take a big step as a sophomore, just maybe not as big as has been projected.