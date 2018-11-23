Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday morning that Allen (elbow) will start Sunday against the Jaguars "as long as he gets through (Friday's practice)" without issue.

Allen has practiced fully all week, so McDermott's comments simply reaffirm he will be back under center in Week 12 barring any setbacks at Friday's session. His status will be confirmed when the Bills release their final injury report of the week after practice concludes.