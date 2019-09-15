Allen completed 19 of 30 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown while adding 21 yards and a touchdown on seven rushing attempts in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Giants.

Allen found paydirt with his legs for the second straight week, this time doing so from six yards out on a designed quarterback sweep in the first quarter. He then got credited for a passing score on a touch-pass to Isaiah McKenzie, which McKenzie proceeded to take 14 yards to the house. After rushing for 631 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games as a rookie, Allen continues to be a force on the ground with a rushing touchdown in each of his first two games this season. He's also exceeded 250 passing yards in both games after failing to reach that mark in any game last season.