Allen will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Per Skurski, Allen hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery from the shoulder issue, which resulted in him appearing on injury reports both of the past two weeks. Allen was a full participant in every practice in those weeks, however, so his limited activity to begin Week 9 prep makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Bengals approaches. So long as Allen returns to full practice participation by Friday, he'll likely head into the weekend minus an injury designation. For his part, Allen told Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site that he's hoping to increase his practice activity Thursday.