Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for a career-high 312 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jets. He also rushed 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while losing two fumbles.

Allen consistently kept passing plays alive with his escapability and topped 300 passing yards for the first time in his career while also providing most of Buffalo's rushing production himself. He bounced back beautifully after fumbling on the Bills' first drive, leading his team into the end zone on each of the next three possessions thanks to a two-yard rushing score followed by a four-yard touchdown pass to Zack Moss and a 15-yard score to John Brown. Allen was on his way to a fourth consecutive scoring drive but lost his second fumble with less than two minutes left before halftime. While he still struggles with turnovers, that flaw is overshadowed by Allen's tremendous rushing production from the quarterback position, and he appears to be taking the next step as a passer heading into a Week 2 meeting with the Dolphins.