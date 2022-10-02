Allen completed 19 of 36 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. He also rushed 11 times for 70 yards and another score and fumbled once but recovered.

Allen and the rest of the offense opened the game in forgettable fashion, scoring all of three points for nearly the entirety of the first half before the star quarterback found Isaiah McKenzie for a four-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining in the second quarter. That began a comeback from a 20-3 deficit that saw Buffalo's defense lend a major hand by shutting out Baltimore over the final two quarters. Allen wasn't anywhere near as efficient as usual against a tough Ravens defense in inclement weather, but his 11-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and a pair of double-digit-play drives that culminated in field goals were enough for the Bills to complete the rally. A major road challenge now in the rearview mirror, Allen will turn his sights to a home date with the Steelers in Week 5.