Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 177 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Broncos on Monday night. He also rushed four times for 13 yards and another score, threw a two-point conversion pass and lost a fumble.

Allen surprisingly was stymied by an aggressive and improving Broncos defense that was able to limit him to his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The versatile signal-caller also tossed an interception for the sixth straight game and multiple picks for the first time since Week 1. Allen's pair of miscues through the air directly led to only three Broncos points, but his first one robbed Buffalo of a great chance for at least that much since it came on Denver's 12-yard line. Allen atoned for those errors and his third-quarter fumble with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid and a go-ahead six-yard scoring run with 1:55 remaining, but the Bills still came up short thanks to the Broncos' improbable game-winning drive. Allen will now look to prevent his team from falling below .500 in a home divisional rematch of the season opener with the Jets in Week 11.