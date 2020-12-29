Allen completed 27 of 36 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 38-9 win over the Patriots. He also rushed four times for 35 yards.

Allen turned in another dazzling display while only playing a few downs into the fourth quarter. The star signal-caller connected with top target Stefon Diggs on three of his touchdowns, including a 50-yarder that broke the game open prior to halftime. With four scores total, Allen set a new Bills franchise record with 34 passing touchdowns on the season, and topped 300 yards through the air for the eighth time this term as well. Overall, it was an additional outstanding showing for Allen in his tremendous third season, which he'll now aim to close out strong in Week 17 versus the Dolphins.