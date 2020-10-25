Allen completed 30 of 43 passes for 307 yards in Sunday's 18-10 win over the Jets. He added 11 carries for 61 yards and lost a fumble.

Allen found sledding surprisingly tough against the winless Jets, failing to find the end zone after tossing multiple touchdowns in each of his first six games. He lost a costly fumble on 3rd-and-goal down 3-0 in the second quarter, but Allen had no problem moving the ball into field-goal range throughout the contest, as kicker Tyler Bass converted six field goals and missed another two. Allen also led the Bills in both carries and rushing yards, setting a new season high in the latter category. He'll hope to get injured No. 2 receiver John Brown (knee) back when the Patriots come to town in Week 8.