Allen completed five of seven passes for 49 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Chicago, leading the Bills to a touchdown on his only drive.

A bunch of the Bills' starters played more than one drive, but Allen and WR Stefon Diggs came out after the opening series. Diggs had two catches for 20 yards, with RB Damen Harris punching in a touchdown at the goal line. Allen makes it through the preseason healthy and will next suit up Week 1 at the Jets on Monday Night Football.