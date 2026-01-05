Allen didn't attempt a pass in Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets. He finishes the regular season with 3,668 passing yards and a 25:10 TD:INT, as well as 579 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Allen extended his streak of consecutive starts to 127 regular-season games and handed the ball off on the first play before letting backup Mitchell Trubisky handle the rest of the game. Buffalo entered the contest locked into a wild-card spot in the AFC and ultimately landed the No. 6 seed, which entails a trip to Jacksonville to face the third-seeded Jaguars in the wild-card round.