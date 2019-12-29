Allen completed three of five passes for five yards before being replaced by Matt Barkley in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Jets.

Allen didn't get the entire season finale off like some other prominent Bills starters, but he only played two drives before leaving the contest to keep him healthy for the postseason. The second-year quarterback wisely didn't attempt to make any plays with his legs, finishing the regular season with 3,089 yards and a 20:9 TD:INT through the air, as well as 510 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Allen will need to bring his A-game in his first career playoff appearance next week, as the Bills will be underdogs in Houston.