Allen (elbow) threw again Monday, and afterwards coach Sean McDermott said, "We're going to take it day to day at this point in terms of his availability for this week," Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McDermott won't make any promises about Allen's status for Sunday's game against the Jets, but he's leaving open the possibility while also noting that the team gets a bye in Week 11 should it choose to be extra cautious. Either way, it looks like the Bills will get their potential franchise quarterback back in one of the next two games. While he's struggled at times in his first campaign, Allen has already proven to be a vastly better option than Derek Anderson or Nathan Peterman.