Bills' Josh Allen: Possibility for Week 10
Allen (elbow) threw again Monday, and afterwards coach Sean McDermott said, "We're going to take it day to day at this point in terms of his availability for this week," Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
McDermott won't make any promises about Allen's status for Sunday's game against the Jets, but he's leaving open the possibility while also noting that the team gets a bye in Week 11 should it choose to be extra cautious. Either way, it looks like the Bills will get their potential franchise quarterback back in one of the next two games. While he's struggled at times in his first campaign, Allen has already proven to be a vastly better option than Derek Anderson or Nathan Peterman.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.