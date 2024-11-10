Allen completed 22 of 37 passes for 280 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and added eight carries for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 30-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Allen helped lead the Bills to 20 first-half points despite having one drive end on downs and a second on an interception, contributing a 13-yard scoring run late in the first half. The multi-threat signal-caller was playing short-handed considering both Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman were sidelined with wrist injuries and Dalton Kincaid exited the game with a knee injury as well. However, Allen still connected with seven different targets on his way to a third tally of at least 280 passing yards in the last four contests. Allen did see his four-game streak of multiple touchdown passes snapped, but he'll nevertheless head into a Week 11 home showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with plenty of momentum.