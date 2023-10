Allen (right shoulder) practiced fully Thursday.

Allen was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, and his return to a full session Thursday paves the way for a Sunday start against New England. With TE Dawson Knox (wrist) practicing fully and TE Dalton Kincaid clearing concussion protocol, Allen should have all his key pass catchers available against the 1-5 Patriots, who listed 20 players on their Wednesday injury report.