Bills' Josh Allen: Practicing again Friday
Allen (concussion) took part in Friday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Allen remains in the concussion protocol, but he has been able to get some work in at all three practice sessions this week, which leaves the door open for him to play Sunday against the Titans. The Bills will release an official update on Allen's status after Friday's practice comes to a close.
