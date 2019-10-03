Bills' Josh Allen: Practicing again
Allen (concussion) is participating in practice for the second straight day Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
We have to assume he's participating to the level the league's concussion protocol allows, though Allen working with his teammates does suggest he remains on schedule with the protocol. Typically, players have to pass each of the stages with no delays in order to play the following week. We'll have a much better read on Allen's ability to play in Sunday's game against the Titans as Friday and Saturday roll around. If he has a setback or the team decides to go the safe route, Matt Barkley would get the start against Tennessee, while the Bills have a bye in Week 6.
More News
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Ready for individual drills•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Coach confirms concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Officially in concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Forced out of Sunday's game•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Finally contained as rusher•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: One passing TD, one rushing in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...