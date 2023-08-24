Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Allen and the starters will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The first unit had a terrible outing in Saturday's preseason loss to the Steelers, so we imagine the coaching staff would like to see some more positive vibes heading into a tough Week 1 matchup against the Jets. Expect Allen's time to still be limited, while those rostering him will hope for a drama-free outing at a time when most of the other NFL starters will be taking a seat.