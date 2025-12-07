Allen completed 22 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals. He added 78 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries.

The Bills found themselves staring at a 21-11 deficit at halftime, but Allen once again put the team on his back in a comeback victory, with a 40-yard touchdown run in the snow midway through the fourth quarter being his biggest play -- the longest TD run in history by a Buffalo quarterback, breaking his own record. Allen has reached 12 rushing touchdowns for the third straight season while also producing a 22:10 TD:INT in 13 games, and he'll likely need to be sharp again in a huge AFC East showdown against the Patriots in Week 15.