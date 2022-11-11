Allen (right elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after being deemed a limited practice participant Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Though Allen wasn't on the field for the early portion of Friday's practice, the QB ended up getting some work in after all, per the Bills' practice report. At this stage, Allen's Week 10 availability is up in the air, with Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN relaying that coach Sean McDermott has portrayed the signal-caller's status as an "hour-to-hour situation." With that in mind, we'll consider Allen a game-day call ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If he's unable to play versus Minnesota, backup Case Keenum would be in line to draw the start for Buffalo.