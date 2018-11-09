Allen (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Jets.

Allen was a limited practice participant all week, marking his first activity since spraining his right throwing elbow Week 6. With a "questionable" tag for the Bills' upcoming visit to New York, he has a chance to return, though coach Sean McDermott told Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com that the rookie's health is paramount, suggesting his status will come down to a game-time decision. The Bills have ruled out Derek Anderson (concussion), so the remaining quarterback options for this contest -- if Allen sits out one more game -- are the uninspiring Nathan Peterman and Matt Barkley.

