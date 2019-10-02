Bills' Josh Allen: Ready for individual drills
Allen remains in the concussion protocol and will be limited to individual drills and team meetings at Wednesday's practice, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
The clearance for any form of activity suggests Allen has at least made some initial progress through the concussion protocol. He'll still have a few more hurdles to clear in order to suit up for Sunday's game in Tennessee.
