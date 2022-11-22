Allen (elbow) practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday.
Despite his listing on the Bills' second Week 12 practice report, Allen appears to be putting his right elbow injury further in the rearview mirror, as he was spotted without a sleeve on his throwing arm during the open portion of Tuesday's session, according to Josh Reed of WIVB-TV. Assuming he logs another capped practice Wednesday -- or, better yet, gets back to full -- Allen likely will head into Thursday's game at Detroit without a designation, like he did last week.