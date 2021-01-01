Allen may be a candidate to receive rest in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, if the Bills don't make him a healthy inactive for the contest, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The Bills head into the regular-season finale in the driver's seat for the AFC's No. 2 seed, but they would drop to third in the conference standings with a loss and a Steelers win over the Browns, which may then result in Buffalo losing out on a potential home game in the divisional round. While that gives the Bills at least some incentive to put out their best squad Week 17, head coach Sean McDermott could look to manage the workloads of key players like Allen carefully, with an eye on ensuring the team heads into the postseason in optimal health. According to Chris Brown of the Bills' official site, McDermott said earlier in the week that he has a plan in place for how key players will be used against Miami, but he's choosing to keep it internal. With that in mind, Allen could be a risky fantasy option even if he avoids the inactive list and draws the start, as there's a real possibility he may only play a series or two before turning the offense over to backup Matt Barkley.