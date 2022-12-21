Allen (right elbow) practiced fully Wednesday.
The QB logged a limited listing Tuesday, but Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic relays that was rest-related, rather than indicative of Allen having suffered any setbacks. For his part, the signal-caller noted Wednesday that his elbow "felt really good," adding that "it hasn't felt that good in a long time." With that in mind, Allen shouldn't face any limitations this Saturday against the Bears. In the Bills' Week 15 win over the Dolphins, Allen completed 25 of 40 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and no picks, while adding 10 carries for 77 yards.