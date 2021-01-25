Allen completed 28 of 48 pass attempts for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 88 yards on seven carries in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Allen made one of the greatest one-year leaps in progression we've ever witnessed from his second to third campaign. The rising star improved his completion percentage 10 points (59 to 69 percent) while posting MVP-level passing numbers in 2020, but the quarterback we saw on the field Sunday was closer to the inferior 2018/2019 versions. Allen was under duress in the pocket and forced some inaccurate throws when he wasn't straight up getting sacked (four sacks for a combined loss of 53 yards). The 24-year-old tried to get the offense going with his legs, as his 88 rushing yards represented a new season high. The Bills were outclassed by the Chiefs on both sides of the ball, and that all shouldn't fall on just the quarterback, but Allen didn't perform up to the expectations he set after a tremendous overall season. How the young gunslinger responds to the sting of defeat ultimately may determine which direction his development moves in his fourth year as a pro, but Buffalo fans and fantasy managers have to feel optimistic after witnessing the overwhelmingly positive results Allen displayed this season.