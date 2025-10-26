Allen completed 12 of 19 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding three rushes for seven yards and another two scores in the Bills' 40-9 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Allen's modest passing numbers were a direct byproduct of how the game unfolded, as the Bills ultimately didn't need to put to much on the shoulders of their MVP. James Cook and the defense helped ensure a relatively easy day at the office for Allen with their exploits, but the star signal-caller still delivered for fantasy managers via a 54-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir early in the third quarter, as well as a pair of one-yard scoring runs in the second and third quarters. Allen has multiple touchdowns in all but one game heading into a Week 9 home showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs next Sunday afternoon.