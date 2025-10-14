Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed six times for 42 yards in the Bills' 24-14 loss to the Falcons on Monday night. He also committed two fumbles, neither which were lost.

Allen's final line tells the tale of a difficult night against a well-rested and aggressive Falcons defense fueled by its home crowd. Despite his signature mobility, Allen was brought down four times, and he also tossed multiple interceptions for the first time this season, including a game-sealing pick at Atlanta's seven-yard line with 51 seconds remaining. The reigning NFL MVP's yardage total was also his second lowest of the season, and the fact he went into the contest without Dalton Kincaid (oblique) and Curtis Samuel (neck, ribs) before also losing Joshua Palmer to an ankle injury in the first half certainly didn't help Allen's cause. Buffalo now gets a much-needed bye following back-to-back losses, before returning to action against the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 26.