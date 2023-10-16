Allen was examined for a potential head injury after taking a hit in the second quarter of Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants. He was cleared to return following the brief exit and finished the game with 19 completions on 30 pass attempts for 169 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while attempting two rushes for 11 yards.

Allen was fortunate to evade injury so that he could overcome a quiet first half and orchestrate two fourth quarter touchdown drives. It is worth noting that the star quarterback was taken in for X-Rays following the hard-fought win, but the medical staff only examined his shoulder before returning Allen to the Bills' locker room, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reports. While shoulder issues are concerning for quarterbacks, it sounds like this was more of a precautionary move after enduring a physical battle. Allen's strong play to close out Sunday night's win bodes well for his availability for next Sunday's tilt against New England.