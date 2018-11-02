Though Allen (right elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, the QB logged a limited practice Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Allen's return to a limited practice suggests that he could return as soon as Week 10's game against the Jets. Alternatively, if the Bills elect to take things slow with the rookie QB, they could hold him out pf game action through the team's Week 11 bye. As for Sunday's game, with Derek Anderson still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Nathan Peterman is trending toward handling the team's starting QB assignment this weekend.