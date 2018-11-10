Allen (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, according to the team's site.

Allen managed to practice in a limited capacity all week, but the rookie signal caller evidently isn't healthy enough to start Sunday's game, or at least the Bills don't want to put their franchise QB at risk with a bye coming up. This opens the door for Matt Barkley to make his first start since 2016. Nathan Peterman is expected to act as Barkley's backup while Allen will aim to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars following the Week 11 bye.